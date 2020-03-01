Arrangements in place for Plus Two examination

Madurai

01 March 2020 22:25 IST

Basic facilities made at all centres

A total of 16,303 students will appear for the Plus Two State Board Examination at 73 centres across Sivaganga district on Monday.

A total of 7,172 boys and 9,131 girls are expected to appear for the exam, according to officials from the district administration. There will be one centre dedicated to students appearing privately for the examination.

The education department has also arranged for 87 differently abled students to write their exams.

Each of the centres will have a dedicated set of teachers as part of a static squad for ensuring vigilance.

Virudhunagar

A total of 23,214 students will appear for the examination in Virudhunagar district. Of them, 9,890 boys and 13,324 girls from 216 schools in the district.

Officials have set up 93 examination centres across the educational districts of Aruppukottai, Srivilliputtur, Virudhunagar and Sivakasi.

A total of 15 controllers for question papers and 93 Chief Invigiliators and 13 additional invigilators have been appointed for smooth conduct of the examination. Besides flying squads and static squads have been formed to check malpractices.

Basic facilities like drinking water, toilet and uninterrupted power supply have been ensured in all the centres.

Theni

A total of 14,795 students will appear for the examination at 52 centres in Theni district. This comprises 7,218 boys and 7,577 girls.

The question papers will be brought to each of the examination centres with heavy police protection. After the end of each examination, the answer sheets will be collected and safely sealed.