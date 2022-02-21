Arrangements in place for counting of votes 

All necessary arrangements have been made for counting of votes polled in the urban local bodies election in Madurai district. Adequate police personnel and micro observers have been deployed and closed circuit television cameras have been installed at the centres.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that 3,500 police personnel have been deployed in the district as part of the security arrangements to monitor the smooth counting of votes. Strong rooms and counting halls would be monitored by CCTV cameras, he said.

Around 561 government staff, including supervisors and micro observers, would be deployed at the counting centres in the district. The counting of votes would commence at 8 a.m. and the postal votes would be counted first.

Subsequently, the electronic voting machines would be brought from the strong rooms to the counting tables for the counting of votes. In Madurai Corporation, there would be four counting centres, 12 counting halls and 104 counting tables.

There would be three counting centres and three counting halls in Municipalities: one each in Melur, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti and 20 counting tables. In town panchayats there would be two counting centres, nine counting halls and 21 counting tables.

The Collector made it clear that there should be no victory celebrations at the centres after the counting of votes.