Arrangements in place ahead of cyclone

Boats anchored on northern side of Pamban moved to southern side

Directing the fishermen to anchor their boats to safer zones and visiting a few of the relief centres to ensure that arrangements were in place, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver appealed to the people along the coastal hamlets to remain indoors for the next three days and cooperate with the officials in view of the very heavy rain forecast by the Meteorological Department.

Following the forecast, the officers at the Pamban station have hoisted the third cyclone warning signalling fishermen not to venture into the sea until further intimation.

Accompanied by Special Monitoring Officer for Ramanathapuram district Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, the Collector, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik, Additional Collector M. Pradeepkumar, Sub-Collector N.O. Sukaputra, Deputy Director of Fisheries T. Parithi Illamvazhuthi and Rameswaram Municipal Commissioner Ramar visited the fish landing centre at Pamban, a few of the relief centres at Chinnapalam, Thangachimadam, Peikarumbu and Karaiyur during the day.

As a precautionary measure, the mechanised boats which were anchored on the northern side of the Pamban shore were moved to the southern side. For this purpose, the Pamban rail bridge was kept open for about two hours at noon.

Briefing reporters, Mr. Ponraj said that as per the forecast, the district administration had been fully geared to face the challenges that may arise post cyclonic period.

There were 197 relief centres set up in schools and marriage halls with water and toilet facilities. “We have identified 39 low-lying areas. People in those places have been told to move to the relief centres. The 180 coastal hamlets in the district are under the close watch of teams of officials from various departments,” he added.

Fisheries officials said the rough sea and heavy rain over the last three days had already kept the fishermen off the sea.