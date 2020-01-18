Arrangements for jallikattu events lauded

MADURAI

With adequate safety arrangements and regulations ensuring that there were no major injuries to bulls, except a few instances, during jallikattu events in Avaniapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur in Madurai, M. Elangovan, State Animal Welfare Officer, Animal Welfare Board of India, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the sport.

He lauded the efforts taken by the Madurai district administration in ensuring a proper monitoring mechanism in place, be it restriction on the total number of bulls taking part in the event or ensuing that there was no duplication of tokens for the bulls.

“This year, the events were more regulated. Last year, there were instances of entry of bulls without health certificates and tokens, which was not the case this year,” he said.

The authorities had ensured that the events were conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017, that included provision of adequate water and shade to the bulls, he said.