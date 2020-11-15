Around 815 tonnes of garbage cleared

Around 815 tonnes of garbage, mainly consisting of the waste generated from bursting crackers during Deepavali, has been cleared from 100 wards of the city on Saturday evening and Sunday.

A Corporation official said that while around 398 tonnes of garbage was cleared on Saturday, around 417 tonnes of garbage was lifted on Sunday.

“A total of 2,100 conservancy workers were deployed to clear garbage from commercial areas and main streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Saturday evening. Around 4,100 conservancy workers were engaged on Sunday for removal of garbage from the entire city,” he said.

Highest quantum of garbage was collected from Zone 4. The maximum waste was lifted from the four Masi Streets, Aavani Moola Streets, Chithirai Streets, Kamarajar Salai, Nelpettai and Arasaradi, said the official.

Pandiammal, a conservancy worker who was on duty on Saturday, said that residents often dumped waste outside the dumper bins, even when the bins were empty. “Most people throw away burnt crackers carelessly and conservancy workers tend to get hurt. It would be better if people take efforts in disposing burnt crackers in a safe manner,” she said.