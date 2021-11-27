‘Around 8,000 cusecs of water released in Vaigai’

450 people shifted to relief centres: Collector

The heavy rain in Madurai city and peripheries for the last two days had steadily increased water storage and all the tanks had water up to 75-90% of their capacity, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said PWD authorities had released 7,000 to 8,000 cusecs of water into the Vaigai and hence people should stay away from the river course. Despite the heavy rains, the district largely remained safe as it recorded below average rainfall, he said, adding water entered houses in low-lying places in Melur area.

Around 450 people in Katchirayanpatti were moved to nearby relief centres on Friday. Drinking water, food and dresses were provided to them at the centres where all basic facilities were made available.

He said many places, including Madurai city, Melur and peripheries recorded above 100 mm rainfall. Thirty-three teams of officials from PWD, Revenue, Disaster Management and Rural Development departments, were coordinating the operations in the district, Dr. Aneesh Sekhar said. The vigil would continue for the next three to five days, he added.

The Collector said special camps to enrol voters were held on Saturday and they would be held on Sunday as well. As many as 1,200 places had been designated for enrolment and eligible persons who had completed 18 years could make use of these camps, he said.

Similarly, COVID-19 vaccination camps would be held at 900 places across the district from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. He urged the people, especially those who had not taken the first dose, to visit the nearest camps and get vaccinated.