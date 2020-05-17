Around 800 migrant workers quarantined at institutions

Madurai

Around 800 migrant workers, who have travelled to Madurai from other parts of the country during the lockdown, are quarantined at 13 institutions across the district.

M. Kannan, Special District Revenue Officer, National Highways, who takes care of the quarantine centres, says between May 7 and May 17, 913 people have travelled to Madurai from other districts and States. Migrant workers have travelled from States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala and Telangana, he adds.

On the directive from the State government, the migrant workers are being tested based on the place they come from.

All those who travel from other districts are being screened at district borders. Swab tests are conducted for those who display COVID-19 symptoms and samples are sent to Government Rajaji Hospital. If a person tests positive, he is sent to the GRH. Those who test negative are home-quarantined for 14 days.

For all those who travel from other States, swab tests are conducted at the 13 institutions, even if they do not display any symptoms. Those who test positive are sent to the GRH. Those who test negative, but have come from hotspot States – Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi – are quarantined for seven days. Those who come from non-hotspot States and have tested negative are home-quarantined for 14 days.

“So far, 711 people have travelled from Maharashtra and form a major chunk of the total migrants from other States. People from other States are continuing to come here in large numbers,” he adds.

He says so far they have made arrangements to accommodate around 2,000 migrant workers at the 13 centre, which include Fatima College, Lady Doak College hostel, Madurai Kamaraj University, Arul Anandhar College and Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College hostel.

While food and other facilities are provided for these people at the centres, the delay in meeting their families has made them anxious, says Usilampatti Revenue Divisional Officer K.V. Rajkumar.

Pandi Meena, who used to sell idlis at Malad in Mumbai, and travelled with her husband and children, says she fears how her neighbours would react after they arrive at their village.

“But one positive aspect is that we are being tested and we know for sure if we are infected or not,” she says.

Mr. Rajkumar says counselling and yoga sessions are conducted to help them stay calm during their quarantine period.