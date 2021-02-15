Around 13,000 farmers receive ₹16.48 crore as crop loss compensation

Around 13,000 rain-hit farmers, who suffered extensive crop loss due to unseasonal rains in the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, have received relief to the tune of ₹16.48 crore in the first phase, District Collector K. Senthilraj has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Dr. Senthil Raj said the district lost crops cultivated on 1.21 lakh hectares – agricultural crops raised on 1.04 lakh hectares and horticultural crops on 17,000 hectares – in the unseasonal rains in mid-January and the district administration submitted a detailed report to the Tamil Nadu Government seeking crop loss compensation. The Government, having agreed to give relief to the affected farmers in phases, had started paying the compensation directly to the bank accounts of the agriculturists concerned.

While ₹16.48 crore was paid to the accounts of 12,984 affected farmers on last Saturday in the first phase, all the affected agriculturists would receive the relief in phases soon.

Of the 1,642 petitions received during the past 3 months during the weekly grievances redressal meet, 1,385 grievances had been resolved and 257 petitions are under scrutiny. Similarly, 582 of 924 petitions sent to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell had been settled as the remaining 342 applications were under examination.

On the incidence of dengue in a few parts of the district, Dr. Senthil Raj said the local bodies had been instructed to intensify the operations to destroy the larva by ensuring clean premises and the surrounding of every house, public offices etc. Moreover, the civic bodies, which were collecting the exact number of dengue patients in their areas, had been told to ensure regular drinking water supply which would avert storage of drinking water in the houses, the prime reason behind the incidence of dengue. Construction sites were being inspected to avert breeding of larvae.

When asked about COVID-19, the Collector said Thoothukudi, one of the five districts having least number of patients with this viral infection rate of just 0.30%, was gradually inching back to normalcy. “Of the 1,000 persons being screened for COVID-19 everyday, just one or two persons test positive for the viral infection. However, I appeal to everyone to wear mask and keep physical distancing besides cleaning the hands with sanitiser to be guarded from the infection,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Dr. Senthil Raj also handed over free house sites, worth about ₹19.82 lakh, sewing machines and iron boxes to beneficiaries.

District Revenue Officer Kannpiraan, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Dhanapathi and other officials were present.