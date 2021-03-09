Army jawan gets imprisonment

THOOTHUKUDI

09 March 2021 18:31 IST

The Mahila Court here on Tuesday awarded 10 years of imprisonment to an Indian army jawan for sexually abusing a woman under the pretext of marrying her.

According to prosecution, Havildar T. Rajkumar, 42, from Keezha Sinthalacheri near Chinnamanur in Theni district, who was serving in Bengaluru, befriended a woman from a village near Ottapidaaram in Thoothukudi district, even as she was working with a private firm in Coimbatore. As the girl was working with Rajkumar’s friend, the army jawan managed to befriend her over the phone.

When the woman had come to her native place in 2009, Rajkumar also came to Thoothukudi to see her. With the promise of marrying her, Rajkumar took the girl to a lodge in Thoothukudi where he sexually exploited her. He also tied the nuptial knot in a temple in a low-key affair and left her in her home, but never returned.

After the victim’s repeated attempts to reach him failed, she lodged a complaint with the Thoothukudi Central Police in May 2010. Subsequently, Rajkumar was arrested and granted bail.

Meanwhile, he married another woman with whom he has two children.

As the trial came to an end, Mahila Court Judge V. Pandiaraja awarded 10 years imprisonment to Rajkumar and slapped a fine of ₹ 2,000 on him on Tuesday.