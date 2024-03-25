GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Army man, wife arrested for murdering minor adopted daughter in Madurai

Police said the 11-year-old had been sexually assaulted by the man; after she told her adopted mother about this, the man had smothered her to death

March 25, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian Army Subedar and his wife were arrested in Madurai on Sunday, March 24, 2024 on charges of murdering their minor adopted daughter. 

According to the police the 11-year-old girl had been brought dead to the Government Rajaji Hospital on March 22. The couple had claimed they had found her unconscious at their house.

After a post-mortem report revealed sexual abuse of the child, the Madurai police had interrogated the couple for two days. The police found that the couple had been the girl’s aunt and her husband, who had brought up the child since her infancy, after her biological mother died and her father deserted her. 

The army man, serving in Jammu and Kashmir, had come home on one month’s leave on March 19. The girl had subsequently complained about sexual abuse by the man to his wife, but the wife had reportedly asked her not to tell anyone about it as it would bring disrepute to their family. Later, when the girl was having a bath, the man had smothered her to death. The wife however, did not call the police.  

The police have arrested the Subedar for aggravated sexual assault and murder.

The couple was sent to remand after they were booked for murder, destroying of evidence and under various other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Related Topics

Madurai / sexual assault & rape / children / armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.