Army man, wife arrested for murdering minor adopted daughter in Madurai

March 25, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Madurai

An Indian Army Subedar and his wife were arrested in Madurai on Sunday, March 24, 2024 on charges of murdering their minor adopted daughter.

According to the police the 11-year-old girl had been brought dead to the Government Rajaji Hospital on March 22. The couple had claimed they had found her unconscious at their house.

After a post-mortem report revealed sexual abuse of the child, the Madurai police had interrogated the couple for two days. The police found that the couple had been the girl’s aunt and her husband, who had brought up the child since her infancy, after her biological mother died and her father deserted her.

The army man, serving in Jammu and Kashmir, had come home on one month’s leave on March 19. The girl had subsequently complained about sexual abuse by the man to his wife, but the wife had reportedly asked her not to tell anyone about it as it would bring disrepute to their family. Later, when the girl was having a bath, the man had smothered her to death. The wife however, did not call the police.

The police have arrested the Subedar for aggravated sexual assault and murder.

The couple was sent to remand after they were booked for murder, destroying of evidence and under various other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.