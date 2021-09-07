Army man held for assaulting conductor

A Naik of Indian Army, M. Rajesh Kannan, 30, of Peraiyur was arrested on a charge of assaulting the conductor of a TNSTC bus at T. Kallupatti on Sunday.

Police said that the army man, posted in New Delhi, had travelled by the TNSTC bus from Tirumangalam to T. Kallupatti on Sunday night. When the conductor sought ₹2 change from him, he had told him that he did not have it.

Later, after getting the balance from the conductor, the army man kicked and slapped the conductor, Murugan, 43, and snatched his cash bag and threw it down. Based on the conductor’s complaint, T. Kallupatti police arrested him for assault, abuse and criminal intimidation.