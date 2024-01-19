ADVERTISEMENT

Army man booked for harassing wife in Madurai

January 19, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An Army personnel N. Muthu (34) of Theni has been charged with assaulting and harassing his wife Reena at Tirunagar on Wednesday night.

The police said that the couple were married for two years and Muthu was posted in Rajasthan.

However, following frequent quarrels, Reena left his house and stayed with her parents in Tirunagar.

Muthu, who was on leave, came to Reena’s house and harassed her and beat her up. Based on her complaint, the police have booked Muthu for using abusive language, assault, outraging the modesty of woman, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

