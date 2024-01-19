Army man booked for harassing wife in Madurai

January 19, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Madurai

An Army personnel N. Muthu (34) of Theni has been charged with assaulting and harassing his wife Reena at Tirunagar on Wednesday night.

The police said that the couple were married for two years and Muthu was posted in Rajasthan.

However, following frequent quarrels, Reena left his house and stayed with her parents in Tirunagar.

Muthu, who was on leave, came to Reena’s house and harassed her and beat her up. Based on her complaint, the police have booked Muthu for using abusive language, assault, outraging the modesty of woman, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.