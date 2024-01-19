GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Army man booked for harassing wife in Madurai

January 19, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An Army personnel N. Muthu (34) of Theni has been charged with assaulting and harassing his wife Reena at Tirunagar on Wednesday night.

The police said that the couple were married for two years and Muthu was posted in Rajasthan.

However, following frequent quarrels, Reena left his house and stayed with her parents in Tirunagar.

Muthu, who was on leave, came to Reena’s house and harassed her and beat her up. Based on her complaint, the police have booked Muthu for using abusive language, assault, outraging the modesty of woman, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.