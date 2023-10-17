Army Jawan on leave stabbed to death in Thoothukudi

October 17, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

An Indian Army personnel was found murdered at his native place in the district on Tuesday.

Police said the Jawan V. Velmurugan, aged 24, hailing from Vembur Colony (within Masarpatti police station limits), had come down to his native place on annual leave. He was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He was found stabbed to death on Tuesday morning.

Initial investigation revealed that unidentified persons had barged into the house of the Jawan and stabbed him to death while he was asleep on Monday night. The dead body of the Jawan was found lying in a pool of blood when his father, Vedhamuthu, went to wake him up the next morning.

The body was recovered and sent to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, who visited the spot, formed a special team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vilaathikulam) Logeswaran, to probe into the murder. Dr. Balaji Saravanan warned against the spread of false information.