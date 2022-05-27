Army jawan held for murdering brother

May 27, 2022 20:11 IST

The Ottapidaaram police have arrested an army jawan for allegedly murdering his younger brother.

Police said army solider L. Selvakumar, 25, who is serving in Kashmir, had come to his native village of Mela Mudiman near Ottapidaaram on 60-days leave. As Selvakumar’s younger brother Karthik, 23, an autorickshaw driver, had borrowed ₹1.50 lakh in cash and 3.50 sovereigns of gold from their father Lakshmana Perumal, Selvakumar picked-up an argument with his father demanding his share of money and jewel.

When an altercation erupted between Selvakumar and Karthik on Friday morning in this connection, the former stabbed the latter. As their relative K. Kannan, 32 of nearby Koppampatti tried to save Karthik, he was also stabbed.

While Karthik died on the spot, Kannan has been admitted to Ottapidaaram government hospital for treatment.

Ottapidaaram police, who registered a case in this connection, arrested Selvakumar.