ADVERTISEMENT

Army invites online applications for Agniveer selection

February 26, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Army Recruiting Office, Coimbatore, has invited online application from male candidates (bachelors) for selection test for Agniveers for 2024-25 under the Agnipath Scheme.

A press release said candidates from 11 districts — Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Madurai, Theni and Dharmapuri — could submit applications till March 22. The online examination dates would be from April 22, with the first phase being computer-based written exam and the next phase the recruitment rally.

The applications could be filed at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The selection was fair, transparent and only on merit. At no stage, any money was to be paid to anyone for selection or recruitment. The candidates should not fall prey to unscrupulous persons posing as recruitment agents, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US