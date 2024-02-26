Army invites online applications for Agniveer selection

February 26, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Army Recruiting Office, Coimbatore, has invited online application from male candidates (bachelors) for selection test for Agniveers for 2024-25 under the Agnipath Scheme.

A press release said candidates from 11 districts — Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Madurai, Theni and Dharmapuri — could submit applications till March 22. The online examination dates would be from April 22, with the first phase being computer-based written exam and the next phase the recruitment rally.

The applications could be filed at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The selection was fair, transparent and only on merit. At no stage, any money was to be paid to anyone for selection or recruitment. The candidates should not fall prey to unscrupulous persons posing as recruitment agents, the release added.