Army carrying out rescue and relief operations in Thoothukudi

December 20, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Three columns of Madras Regimental Centre of Indian Army rescuing people in distress in flood-affected Thoothukudi district on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Three columns of Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) of Indian Army carried out relief and rescue operations to people in distress in flood-affected Thoothukudi district.

Critical crossing lines were established enabling the pedestrians to cross the roads by the Army, wherever the roads were cut off. Many people were rescued and given assistance based on their conditions, among them 134 were given medical care. Food materials were distributed to over 800 people, a statement said.

They were deployed in Thoothukudi city and outskirts, Karungulam, Arampannai, Kalvai, Adichanallur, Puliyankulam and Vellore.

The 3rd team covered Alwarthirunagari, Kurukattur, Manjalvilai Sugalthalai.

Meanwhile, one Mi-17 V5 and four ALH Dhruv helicopters of the IAF continued HADR operations from Madurai and Thoothukudi. Flying for more than 25 hours on Wednesday, the IAF helicopters dropped nearly 24 tonnes of relief materials in the affected areas.

As on date, the IAF delivered nearly 35 tonnes of relief materials since the beginning of the relief efforts.

Apart from the aircrew flying the helicopters, the mission also includes a team of Garud Commandos who carry out the task of securing survivors during winch operations. Back at the launch base, a dedicated team of technicians ensures that the helicopters are fully ready and serviceable at all times so that the missions can go through without a hitch., the statement said

