Armour installed on Thevar statue, security enhanced at memorial

The Hindu Bureau RAMANATHAPURAM
October 27, 2022 22:04 IST

Armed police personnel have been posted at the memorial of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district.

Ahead of the 115th jayanthi and 60th guru puja of Muthuramalinga Thevar, to be held on October 30, the golden armour was installed on Thevar statue at the memorial at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district in the presence of senior revenue and police officials on Thursday.

Following the High Court directive, the District Revenue Officer received the golden armour (kavacham) from a Bank of India branch in Madurai on Wednesday and amidst tight security it was handed over to the officials in Ramanathapuram district.

After the installation of the armour on the statue, a three-tier security with armed police personnel had been established, police said, adding that the security would continue till the completion of the event.

The golden armour was presented to the Thevar memorial by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK had deposited the armour in the bank locker and during the annual event, it would be brought here. Due to the recent division in the AIADMK, both O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami camps approached the court seeking the right to receive the armour from the bank. The court, however, directed the officials to handle the armour and directed the parties not to interfere with its decision.

