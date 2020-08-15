Armed robbery for second successive day in Madurai

Close on the heels of an armed robbery of TASMAC employees in Silaiman on Thursday night, in another similar crime, a TASMAC employee of Kachirayanpatti was robbed of ₹5.44 lakh on Friday night.
In both incidents, the unidentified robbers used beer bottles to attack the victims before snatching the bags containing cash.
The police said V. Pandi (36) of Melapatti near Keelaiyur, was the salesman at the TASMAC shop. After sales closed at 10 p.m., he and his brother, Kannan, had gone home taking the cash with them, on a two-wheeler. When they were at Sathiyapuram, four persons, who came on two motorbikes, pushed the two-wheeler on which the brothers were riding, at around 10.50 p.m. Both of them fell on the road, and one of the accused assaulted Kannan with a beer bottle and allegedly robbed the bag containing the cash, and fled the scene.
While Pandi sustained minor injuries, Kannan has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Melur with head injuries.
On Thursday night, TASMAC employees of Silaiman were attacked and ₹3.34 lakh stolen.
