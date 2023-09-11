ADVERTISEMENT

Armed robbers inflict bleeding injuries on shepherds

September 11, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Armed robbers inflicted multiple cut injuries on two persons, K. Gnanadesikan (58) and S. Moorthi (31) of Muthukulathoor when they attempted to prevent them from stealing their goats at Ulakudi near Narikudi late on Saturday night.

The police said that Gnanadesikan had erected a pen for goats on a farmland. When he was sleeping in the pen, he saw four youth carrying swords marching towards the pen with an intention to steal the animals.

They first attacked Gnanadesikan and then Moorthi who rushed to his rescue.

Alerted by their alarm, people who had put up pens in the vicinity rushed towards them and the robbers fled the scene.

The injured were taken to the Government Hospital here.

Narikudi police have registered a case.

