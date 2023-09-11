HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Armed robbers inflict bleeding injuries on shepherds

September 11, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Armed robbers inflicted multiple cut injuries on two persons, K. Gnanadesikan (58) and S. Moorthi (31) of Muthukulathoor when they attempted to prevent them from stealing their goats at Ulakudi near Narikudi late on Saturday night.

The police said that Gnanadesikan had erected a pen for goats on a farmland. When he was sleeping in the pen, he saw four youth carrying swords marching towards the pen with an intention to steal the animals.

They first attacked Gnanadesikan and then Moorthi who rushed to his rescue.

Alerted by their alarm, people who had put up pens in the vicinity rushed towards them and the robbers fled the scene.

The injured were taken to the Government Hospital here.

Narikudi police have registered a case.

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.