Armed robbers attempt in vain to burgle cooperative society near Devakottai

Timely movement of police personnel on night duty prevented a heist at Nagadi Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society where an armed gang had attacked an aged nightwatchman.

The watchman, Boominathan (65), an ex-serviceman was also resuced and rushed to the hospital by the police.

According to the police, the armed gang had followed the watchman and as he opened the door of the society, he was hit from behind and overpowered.

After dragging the aged man, they dumped him behind some bushes.

The gang then gained access into the bank building and tried to drill a hole on the wall of the chest using electric cutter and drilling machine at around 1 a.m. However, they had failed to break the concrete wall.

A team of police from Velauthapattinam, led by its Sub-Inspector, Manickam, who were on a beat march had gone to the society to sign on the beat passbook.

However, when the watchman did not respond to their knocking on the door, the police got suspicious as he two-wheeler was seen parked outside, Devakottai Deputy Superintendent of Police, T. Parthiban, said.

It was then the police team noticed that the closed circuit television cameras were broken and the main door of the society too was broken open.

The police then found that watchman lying unconscious and alerted the control room.

Senior police officers, including the Superintendent of Police, Dongare Pravin Umesh, rushed to the spot.

The police suspect that the armed gang could have got alert about the police approaching the society and fled the spot.

Though the hard disc of the CCTV camera network was taken away by the robbers, the police are trying to identify the robbers with the video footages of the CCTVs available in the vicinity.

Forensic team have lifted finger prints from the scene of crime. A sniffer dog too was deployed.

The SP has formed eight special teams to nab the accused.