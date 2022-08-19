Armed Reserve police personnel booked for using filthy language on doctors

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 19, 2022 20:36 IST

Dindigul North Police has booked an Armed Reserve police constable on charges of allegedly using filthy language at doctors at the emergency ward in Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as V. Thangapandian, 38, of Kadamalaikundu in Theni district.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused in an inebriated mood drove his car in a rash and negligent manner and rammed the median near the Armed Reserve Police quarters and sustained injuries on his face.

He was rushed to the Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital where he allegedly used filthy language on the duty doctors and nurses and obstructed them from giving treatment.

Upon a complaint lodged by Gowsalya, a grade I police constable attached to All Women's Police station in Dindigul, who was on duty at Dindigul GH, the police booked a case and investigation is on.

