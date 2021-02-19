Armed patrol teams get body-worn cameras

An Armed patrol team with body-worn camera which will capture images of criminals and their action.

Madurai

19 February 2021 22:31 IST

Images of gangsters, incidents of violence will be captured

Three months after launching two-wheeler patrol with armed police personnel in an attempt to prevent daylight murders in the city, Madurai City Police have strengthened the patrol teams with body-worn cameras.

“We have provided body-worn cameras to all the 14 patrol teams,” said Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha. Stating that gruesome murders and attempt to murders in full public glare had become a disturbing trend in the city, Mr. Sinha said special teams with pistols were formed to patrol areas prone to gangsters targeting their rivals.

Advertising

Advertising

“The policemen have been provided arms to protect themselves from attack by armed men,” he added.

A senior police officer said that after the introduction of armed patrol team comprising police constables with commando training, gruesome offences on the road have not been reported. “It has sent a stern warning to the anti-social elements,” the officer added.

The body-worn cameras, with audio and video recording facility, will be able to capture images of the gangsters and also videograph any violent incident which could prove to be an evidence for the crime, the Commissioner said.

The cameras would be worn by the bike-riders while the pillion rider would have pistols. The teams, working in two shifts, during daytime, have not been involved in any other routine police duty other that patrolling their areas.

Meanwhile, the City police have stepped up action against history-sheeters ahead of Assembly election. Out of the 1,825 rowdy elements, action have been taken against 1,738 persons, like remanding them under specific cases, binding them over with promise for good conduct, detaining them under Goondas Act.

“We are in the process of updating the data on history-sheeters. While those who are not living in the city or not involved in any crime for the past five years would be removed from the data of history-sheeters, new persons who are involved in grave offences will be added,” he said.