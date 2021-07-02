Armed men rob woman of gold chain in Usilampatti

Madurai

02 July 2021 15:13 IST

Unidentified armed persons broke into the house of a TASMAC supervisor Mahendran (42) in Usilampatti and robbed 10 sovereigns of gold from his wife, early on Friday.

The police said that the masked men had broken open the front door of the house in Kumarathevar Street on Peraiyur Road, at around 1.30 a.m. when the family members were fast asleep. After they entered the house, Mahendran’s wife, Rekha (25) was woken up by noise. Even as she raised an alarm, the robbers, sporting vests and trousers threatened her with a machete and an iron rod and yanked her gold chain.

The robbers fled the scene before Mahendran, who is posted at a TASMAC shop in Elumalai, could rush to the ground floor from the bedroom on the first floor. The police said that the robbers did not attack anyone with the weapons.

Fingerprints were lifted from the scene. A sniffer dog was pressed into service.

Usilampatti Town police are investigating.