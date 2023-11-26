Armed men rob TASMAC shop after attacking employee in Madurai

November 26, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Four armed robbers attacked a 45-year-old TASMAC employee and looted ₹1 lakh and 48 liquor bottles from a TASMAC shop in Sholavandan of Madurai district on Saturday (November 25) night.

The police said that S. Ganesh Babu had left the shop after working hours at around 10.40 p.m. While he was returning home, he was waylaid by four persons carrying knives. The unidentified persons pushed him down from his motorbike and forcibly took him back to the TASMAC. They threatened him at knife point and forced him to open the shop.

After attacking him on his head with the knife, they took ₹1 lakh from the shop along with 48 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). They fled from the scene in the two motorbikes and disappeared under the cover of darkness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured salesman was treated for bleeding head injuries at the Government Hospital in Sholavandan.

Sholavandan police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.