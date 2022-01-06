Armed men rob housemates of 53 sovereigns of gold jewellery in Melur

Madurai

06 January 2022 21:18 IST

Four unidentified persons broke open a house and robbed 53 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the housemates in Melur in the small hours of Thursday.

Police said that the robbers, wearing face masks, broke open the lock of an iron grille gate at around 1.30 a.m. and barged into the house of M. Gopi in Sathyapuram when the family members were fast asleep.

Two of the robbers were carrying swords and another person was carrying a crowbar.

After attacking Gopi, the robbers threatened his mother, wife and sister to part with their valuables.After snatching the jewellery, including ‘thali’ chains from them, the robbers also decamped with the jewellery kept in the almirah.

The police said that the housemates did not offer any resistance as the robbers were armed.

Melur police are on the lookout for the accused.