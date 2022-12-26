ADVERTISEMENT

Armed men rob housemates of 43 sovereigns of gold in Vedasandur

December 26, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

At least five unidentified persons allegedly decamped with 43 sovereigns of gold and ₹18.5 lakh by assaulting the inmates of a house near Salaiyur junction in Vedasandur near here on Sunday night.

The robbers had reportedly threatened to kill the inmates, including S. Kalaiarasi, and her two children if they retaliated, with an iron rod.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that the accused gained entry into the house around 9 p.m. as the front door was kept open. “As the trio had not offered any resistance, the robbers escaped with 43 sovereigns of gold and ₹18.5 lakh kept in the almirah. Police were alerted only two hours later,” he said.

He added that dog squad and fingerprint experts were called on to assist with the investigation. “We have obtained vital clues from the spot. Four special teams have been constituted to nab the accused and we hope to crack the case very soon,” said Mr Baskaran.

