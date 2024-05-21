Armed men loot 73 sovereigns of gold jewellery at Karaikudi

In a daring robbery, an armed gang attacked Saravanan, 41, and looted 73 sovereigns of gold jewellery and seven kg of silver ornaments in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the man, who had been travelling to Chennai to bring finished gold and silver jewellery, returned home to distribute them to small jewellery shops. After getting down from the bus, he was walking with the bag, containing the valuables worth ₹23 lakh towards his home.

With hardly some 30 feet to his home, he was waylaid by a five-member gang that came in two motorbikes around 6.15 a.m. After pulling out swords, the gangsters attempted to snatch the bag. However, Saravanan resisted and raised a loud alarm that drew the attention of the people on Sundara Chettiyar Street.

However, the robbers brandished the sharp weapons and threatened the residents with dire consequences. Even as the residents hesitated to rush to the aid of Saravanan, the robbers managed to yank the bag and fled in the waiting two-wheelers.

A closed circuit television camera in the neighbourhood has recorded the robbery.

The police said that though the men hid their face with helmet, they had managed to zero in on some suspects. The assailants, however, did not inflict any grievous injury on the victim.

Police suspect that the robbers could have closely followed the movement of Saravanan and struck him when he had a huge quantity of valuables.

Three special teams led by Additional Superintendent of Police S. Namasivayam and Karaikudi Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Prakash, have been formed to nab the accused.