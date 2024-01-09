GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Armed men break glass door of Deputy Mayor’s office

January 09, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Two armed men broke the glass door in the office of Deputy Mayor G. Nagarajan in Jaihindpuram and damaged his motorbike on Tuesday evening.

The police said that they had picked up two suspects.

The two men, armed with a sword, had hit the glass door at his office near Veerakaliamman temple. They also abused the people around and fled the scene.

Following the incident, Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staged a road roko in Jaihindpuram.

A police officer said that some of the supporters of Deputy Mayor had warned two persons consuming liquor on the roadside late in the afternoon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.