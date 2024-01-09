Armed men break glass door of Deputy Mayor’s office

January 09, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Madurai

Two armed men broke the glass door in the office of Deputy Mayor G. Nagarajan in Jaihindpuram and damaged his motorbike on Tuesday evening.

The police said that they had picked up two suspects.

The two men, armed with a sword, had hit the glass door at his office near Veerakaliamman temple. They also abused the people around and fled the scene.

Following the incident, Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staged a road roko in Jaihindpuram.

A police officer said that some of the supporters of Deputy Mayor had warned two persons consuming liquor on the roadside late in the afternoon.