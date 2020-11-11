Armed men barge into house in Aruppukottai, steal gold

Police said the gang tied up a 33-year-old woman at knife-point and made away with 31 sovereigns of gold ornaments

In a daring incident, an armed gang barged into a house and allegedly stole 31 sovereigns of gold ornaments from a woman, R. Jebakiruba (33) at knife-point, after tying her up, on Tuesday night.

The police said that the robbery took place in the presence of two small children at the house in Ayyappan Nagar, when Jebakiruba’s husband, Ramkumar was away at work, at around 9 p.m.

The police said that two persons – one wearing a mask and another sporting a helmet – had knocked at the door. The two claimed that they had been to Ramkumar’s vegetable shop, a few metres away, and he had directed them to his home to give a wedding invitation.

Even as they were talking, the young boy had opened the door. After entering the house, the two asked for drinking water. As Jebakiruba handed over a glass of water, suddenly one of them pounced on her and the other gagged with adhesive tapes and tied her hands behind her back.

Meanwhile, two more robbers rushed into the house and after placing a knife at her throat, they removed around five sovereigns of gold, including her chain and ear rings from her. Later, they opened the almirah and took 26 sovereigns of gold.

Even as they were trying to flee, two workers from Ramkumar’s shop – Indira Devi and Vijayakumar – had incidentally come to the house.

The robbers pushed both of them into the house and locked the door from outside before vanishing under the cover of darkness.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, inspected the scene of the crime.

Fingerprints have been lifted from the scene of the crime. Aruppukottai Town police have registered a case and are analysing video footage from a nearby closed circuit television camera network.