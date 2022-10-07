Armed gang waylays goods vehicle; escapes with ₹12 lakh cash near Karaikudi

The Hindu Bureau KARAIKUDI
October 07, 2022 16:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A five-member armed gang allegedly attacked a goods vehicle driver and a salesman and escaped with ₹12 lakh in cash at Ambedkar Nagar, Alagapuri near Karaikudi on Thursday late night.

Police said that driver Tamilarasan (27) and salesman Vignesh (27) were working with a private tobacco dealer in Karaikudi. They had left with goods on Thursday morning. After delivering goods and collecting cash for the same in Kallal, Managiri, Kanaadukaathan, Pallathur and other towns, they were returning to Karaikudi late in the evening.

At around 9 p.m., the van in which they were travelling, was allegedly waylaid by a five- member gang, which reportedly had followed them. After intercepting their vehicle at Ambedkar Nagar, the gang attacked Tamilarasan. Fearing trouble, he escaped. The gang then assaulted Vignesh with an ‘ aruval’ and took away the cash.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Passersby in the vicinity helped the driver and salesman to reach a government PHC at Velangudi. Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinoji visited the scene of crime. Pallathur police have registered a case and are on the look out for the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app