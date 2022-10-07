Armed gang waylays goods vehicle; escapes with ₹12 lakh cash near Karaikudi

ADVERTISEMENT

A five-member armed gang allegedly attacked a goods vehicle driver and a salesman and escaped with ₹12 lakh in cash at Ambedkar Nagar, Alagapuri near Karaikudi on Thursday late night.

Police said that driver Tamilarasan (27) and salesman Vignesh (27) were working with a private tobacco dealer in Karaikudi. They had left with goods on Thursday morning. After delivering goods and collecting cash for the same in Kallal, Managiri, Kanaadukaathan, Pallathur and other towns, they were returning to Karaikudi late in the evening.

At around 9 p.m., the van in which they were travelling, was allegedly waylaid by a five- member gang, which reportedly had followed them. After intercepting their vehicle at Ambedkar Nagar, the gang attacked Tamilarasan. Fearing trouble, he escaped. The gang then assaulted Vignesh with an ‘ aruval’ and took away the cash.

Passersby in the vicinity helped the driver and salesman to reach a government PHC at Velangudi. Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinoji visited the scene of crime. Pallathur police have registered a case and are on the look out for the accused.