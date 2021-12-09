Armed gang robs 1.25 kg of gold, cash near Kottampatti

Madurai police have formed special teams to nab the perpetrators

An armed gang robbed over 1.25 kg of gold and ₹ 90,000 from an employee of a private gold finance company on the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway near Kottampatti on Wednesday night.

The police said that M. Michaelraj (30) of Usilampatti, along with two others, was returning from Villupuram with the valuables in a car. When the car was crossing Ayyapatti junction, which falls under the Kottampatti police station limits, another car that was following them waylaid the vehicle. Five armed men, who got down from the car, threatened the occupants of the car with the valuables in it. One of them attacked Michaelraj with a machete and he sustained injuries on his forehead. After dragging all the three occupants out of the car, the accused drove away both the vehicles.

Alerted, the Kottampatti police found Michaelraj’s car which was abandoned at Pathinettu Sukkampatti a few hours later. However, the valuables were missing.

Madurai Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran, has formed special teams to nab the accused.