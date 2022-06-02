Armed gang ransacks eatery

TIRUNELVELI

Special police teams have been deployed to nab a six-member armed gang that ransacked an eatery at Cheranmahadevi on Wednesday and assaulted fuel station workers for filling petrol in their bikes.

The police said masked men, all carrying swords, knives and machetes, came to an eatery near Cheranmahadevi bus stand on Wednesday in two bikes and ransacked the restaurant. After threatening the waiting customers in the hotel with the lethal weapons, they left the spot in their bikes.

They went to a liquor shop at Puthukkudi, where they threatened the liquor shop staff and took a few liquor bottles at kinfe-point. They thrashed the staff of a fuel station near Veeravanallur and forced them at knife-point to fill petrol in their bikes before speeding towards Ambasamudram.

Based on complaints from the victims, the Cheranmahadevi and Veeravanallur police have registered separate cases and are on the lookout for the culprits who triggered panic among the public.