Armed gang murders temple priest

TIRUNELVELI

18 April 2021 21:35 IST

A temple priest identified as Chidambaram Durai, 45, of Sudalai Swami Temple at Sivalaperi near Palayamkottai was murdered by an armed gang on Sunday.

Another person identified as Natraja Perumal, 53, who was with the priest, suffered multiple injuries and was admitted in Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Police said that every year, on April 14, marking the Tamil New Year, vendors from far and near would come to the temple and put up temporary shops anticipating a large turnout of devotees. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there were some issues this year.

Under such circumstances, an armed gang attacked the priest, who died on the spot.

Sivalaperi police are on the lookout for the killers. The murder sent shock waves in the locality and police were deployed in the area.