Armed gang murders man walking on road

April 26, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Srikrishna L 2193

MADURAI

An armed gang murdered a 29-year-old man in broad daylight near Vilangudi in Koodal Pudur police station limits on Friday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim, Arul Murugan of Mela Anuppanadi, was walking along the road near Vilangudi around noon. Suddenly, an armed gang descended there and attacked him with long knives and aruval in which his hand got cut off and he died instantly.

On seeing him dead, the gang is said to have escaped from the scene of crime. On information, police arrived and sent the body to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said that Arul Murugan was married and had a child. The grave crime may have taken place in retaliation to a murder reported a few months ago in Kalmedu in Viraganoor. The brutal murder of a man in broad daylight and in a thickly-populated area created panic as people ran away to safety and some shops also downed shutters in the locality.

