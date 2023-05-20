Armed gang murders man in Anupanadi; 4 held

May 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

An armed gang murdered a 27-year-old man on Anupanadi south street on Friday night. Preliminary inquiries revealed that enmity between Kaliswaran (prime suspect) and Karthik (27), the victim, had led to the murder.

Along with his friends, Kaliswaran identified Karthik. After chasing him, the gang murdered him with an ‘aruval’ and other weapons, Teppakulam police said.

The police arrested S. Dhanasekaran (27), V. Velpratap (22), S. Sundarapandi (27) and Selva (20). The teams were on the lookout for nine others, including the prime suspect. A case of murder was registered and the body sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

A senior officer said that at least two accomplices were juveniles.

In another case of murder reported in Kidaripatti near Melur, a man was attacked by an armed gang. Police said that Raman (62), a retired official from the Animal Husbandry Department, lived in his house. For reasons unknown, he was allegedly pulled off and murdered. The Keelavalavu police registered a murder case and arrested Subbiah (49), Krishnan (52) and Kannan (50). Further investigation is on.