HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Armed gang murders man in Anupanadi; 4 held

May 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An armed gang murdered a 27-year-old man on Anupanadi south street on Friday night. Preliminary inquiries revealed that enmity between Kaliswaran (prime suspect) and Karthik (27), the victim, had led to the murder.

Along with his friends, Kaliswaran identified Karthik. After chasing him, the gang murdered him with an ‘aruval’ and other weapons, Teppakulam police said.

The police arrested S. Dhanasekaran (27), V. Velpratap (22), S. Sundarapandi (27) and Selva (20). The teams were on the lookout for nine others, including the prime suspect. A case of murder was registered and the body sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

A senior officer said that at least two accomplices were juveniles.

In another case of murder reported in Kidaripatti near Melur, a man was attacked by an armed gang. Police said that Raman (62), a retired official from the Animal Husbandry Department, lived in his house. For reasons unknown, he was allegedly pulled off and murdered. The Keelavalavu police registered a murder case and arrested Subbiah (49), Krishnan (52) and Kannan (50). Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.