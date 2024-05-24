Armed gang murders liquor bar operator near Dindigul

In a daring attack, a four-member armed gang assaulted a 60-year-old man under Dindigul Taluk police station limits on Thursday night.

Police said that Mayandi Joseph (60) of Yagapanpatti lived in Vedapatti alone as his wife had died a few years ago. He has three children. While the elder daughter was married, the other two children were studying.

He was running a liquor bar at Yagapanpatti. When he left the premises after closing the bar on his two-wheeler, the gang intercepted him and attacked with deadly weapons in which he suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. On ensuring that he had died, the criminals had escaped in the cover of darkness.

Though the motive behind the grave crime was not immediately known, a senior police officer said that there were many criminal cases against Mayandi Joseph.

“We are not sure whether it was committed due to previous enmity or it was due to any rivalry in the liquor trade,” he added.

The body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Some suspects were detained in connection with the murder. The Dindigul Taluk police have registered a case of murder. Further investigation is on.

Murder in Theni

A bootlegger identified as Kannadasan alias ‘Muttai’ Kannan (31), son of Ganesan of Alagarsamypuram Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Periyakulam, was brutally murdered by a four-member gang on Thursday night. The Theni district police said that the deceased was selling illicit liquor and ganja in the locality. It is said that two brothers - Pughazendhi (24) and Karan Kumar (25) of Vadakarai had enmity with Kannadasan. In a bid to take revenge, the brothers planned to eliminate and sought the help of their friends identified as Alagar (22) of Vadakarai, Charlie (23) and Illangeswaran (28) of Sholavandan in Madurai district.

On seeing Kannadasan, the five persons attacked him with weapons, in which he suffered multiple injuries. In a serious condition, he was rushed to Periakulam Government Hospital and subsequently referred to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

However, he died on the way to the hospital. The body was sent for post-mortem. The police arrested all the five accused and registered a case. It is said that there were many cases against Pugazhendhi and Karan Kumar.