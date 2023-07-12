ADVERTISEMENT

Armed gang loots ₹1.53 lakh from TASMAC shop near Aruppukottai

July 12, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Aruppukottai

Five masked men who arrived at the shop in Kattangudi late on the night of July 11, 2023, threatened the employees with machetes and took away the day’s collection of cash, police said

The Hindu Bureau

An armed gang stole ₹1.53 lakh cash from a TASMAC shop, by brandishing machetes at the shop’s employees, in Kattangudi near Arrupukottai, on the night of Tuesday, July 11, 2023. No one was injured during the incident.

Aruppukottai Taluk Police said that the TASMAC shop, located one km off the Madurai-Thoothukudi highway, was deserted at closing time. A gang of five, all masked, came in on two motorbikes at around 9.40 p.m. While the night watchman was sitting outside, the shop supervisor, R. Murugan (53) and two salesmen were inside the shop.

One of the gang members placed a machete at the neck of the watchman while three others barged into the shop. They hit the furniture with machetes and threatened the employees, demanding that the day’s collection of cash be handed over to them. Fearing for their lives, the employees offered no resistance and handed over ₹1.53 lakh to the robbers. Within a few seconds of receiving the cash, the gang fled the scene and disappeared into the darkness.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the closed circuit television camera outside the shop was not working, the police are now trying to identify the accused through CCTV footage from inside the shop. A case has been filed, and an investigation is under way.

==

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US