Armed gang kills man on busy street in Karaikudi

June 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

A 35-year-old man was murdered by an armed gang in broad daylight on a busy street at Karaikudi in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

Police said the victim, Vineeth alias Arivalagan of Thirumogur near Madurai, was staying in a lodge with two others. He had been released on bail in a criminal case. As part of bail conditions, he had to sign the register in Karaikudi North Police Station. When he was proceeding to the police station on Sunday, a gang, that was monitoring his movements from a car chased him and attacked with aruval. Vineeth suffered multiple injuries and fell on the ground in a pool of blood.

On information, police rushed to the spot and sent Vineeth in an ambulance van to the government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead..

A murder case was registered. Forensic personnel lifted a few belongings and blood samples from the scene of crime.

A senior investigating officer told media persons that Vineeth figured in a couple of grave crimes, including a murder case, in Karaikudi, and was out on bail. Special teams had been formed to nab the suspects, who escaped in the car after committing the crime.