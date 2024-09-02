Armed gang kidnaps and murders youth in Sivaganga district

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly kidnapped by a five-member gang and his body was later recovered from a tank near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district..

Relatives of the youth resorted to a road blockade stir along Madurai-Rameswaram national highway on Monday, demanding the arrest of the killers.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that R. Praveen Kumar, 19, of Keezhapasalai was working in a private bakery in Coimbatore. He came home to participate in a couple of functions. He reached Manamadurai bus stand at midnight on Saturday and his friends came to pick him up. Later, they all proceeded home in two motorbikes.

As they were approaching Keezhapasalai, a five-member gang intercepted them and kidnapped Praveen Kumar. Apprehending trouble, his friends ran away, Police. conducted a search through out the night and found the youth’s body abandoned near a tank. There were injuries all over the body, which was sent to Sivaganga Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, senior officers assured his relatives of action, following which they withdrew the agitation and dispersed. Vehicular movement was affected for sometime, police said.

Based on the instructions of SP Dongare Praveen Umesh, two special teams have been formed to nab the killers. Manamadurai police have registered a case.