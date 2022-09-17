Armed gang hacks private mill supervisor to death near Alanganallur

An armed gang hacked a private mill supervisor to death while he was returning home from work on Friday midnight.

Police said that Ponnumani (25) of Kanmoipatti near Alanganallur was working in a private mill in Nagari as a supervisor. He was returning home on his two-wheeler. As he was approaching Kanmoipatti, the armed gang intercepted him and attacked with deadly weapons.

He suffered severe injuries on his head and neck and died on the spot. After ensuring his death, the gang escaped.

Samayanallur DSP Balasundaram and Alanganallur Inspector Sankar Kannan inspected the spot and sent the body to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary inquiries revealed the Ponnumani was married only last year and the reasons for his murder were unknown.

Central Prisons raided

A team of officials from the Central Prisons led by Prison Superintendent Vasanth Kannan raided various cells in Madurai Central Prisons and reportedly seized mobile phones and ganja from inmates.

Following complaints, the officials raided the cells, wherein remand prisoners and life convicts were serving jail terms.

While reports said that there were wordy altercations between some prisoners and the police teams that raided the cells. However, senior officers ensured that there were no untoward incidents. The prisoners shouted slogans against the prison officials, a senior officer said.