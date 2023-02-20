Armed gang escapes with ₹60 lakh cash from a Chennai businessman in Theni, two held

February 20, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - THENI

Police arrested two on Monday after an armed gang escaped with ₹60 lakh cash from a Chennai businessman near Thekkampatti samathuvapuram in Theni district.

The victim, Vellaiappan (42) of Orathanadu, Thanjavur district had lodged a complaint. Police said the complainant has been working as a project manager in a private firm in Thirumullaivoil in Chennai. His friends Vijaykumar and Govindan had told about an “offer” to “double” money very soon.

The complainant said, the duo told him that on payment of ₹80 lakh, they can get ₹1 crore.

Immediately, Vellaiappan had shared this “proposal” with his employer, Murugaraj. After discussing about with a few other friends in Chennai, they raised ₹60 lakh from different people for which they were promised ₹75 lakh in return.

On February 4, they left Chennai in Murugaraj’s car with company employee Manimaran and driver Vinod for Theni along with Vellaiappan.

Vellaiappan’s friends Vijaykumar and Govindan received them at the bus stand and got into their car. After contacting the persons who would give them the promised sum, they were directed to a bakery near the Theni Collectorate.

When they received confirmation about the cash, the gang suggested that only two people come and that others can remain in their car. As per the plan, Vellaiappan and Murugaraj got into the local car leaving the rest near the bakery.

As the vehicle approached towards Thekkampatti samathuvapuram, the gang flashed knives on Vellaiappan and Murugaraj and forcibly took the cash from them. Fearing the threat, they escaped. After getting into their car, they left for Chennai and lodged a complaint on Sunday.

Special teams were formed and the accused Yuvan and Karthik of Veerapandi in Theni district were arrested. Police are searching for others.