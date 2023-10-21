Armed gang detains elderly man and his family at their home in Dindigul

October 21, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In a shocking incident, a 75-year-old man and his family members, including two grandsons, were allegedly illegally confined by an armed gang in Dindigul for more than a day, apparently over a financial dispute.

The Dindigul Town North Police said on Saturday that they had registered a case under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code (trespass, criminal intimidation, theft, causing injuries, illegal confinement etc.) following a complaint from Thinnappan (75) of Tiruvalluvar Nagar Fifth Cross Street, near Dindigul bus stand.

After neighbours alerted the police about the movement of strangers at the house of Thinnappan, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran directed Inspector Ulaganathan to check on the property. When a team visited, the police found Thinnappan, his wife Meenal (64), son Arunachalam (35), daughter-in-law Lakshmi (30) and two children aged about 12 and 7 years old reportedly confined inside a room of the house.

After the police freed them, Thinnappan said he had been engaged in a real estate business. A person identified as Raja Karuppiah of Karaikudi in Sivaganga district had financed him for the past 12 years. He had said that he paid interest regularly until the Covid-19 pandemic. After the pandemic, since the business was not doing well due to various factors, he had expressed his inability to pay the interest on time.

However, Raja Karuppiah had allegedly using force, had acquired a few immovable properties from Thinnappan by registering them in his name. Even after that, the financier insisted on his dues being settled and sent a gang to Thinnappan’s house. “The gangsters threatened us. They did not even allow us to use the washroom. All of my family members were forced to remain in a single room and I was asked to pay up the money,” he claimed.

Further, he said that his grandchildren could not go to school due to the illegal confinement. The gangsters, two of them identified as Ravi and Saravanan, had taken away mobile phones, ₹7 lakh in cash, ATM cards and other documents. They also drove away the two cars that were at my house,” Thinnappan said in his complaint.

A special team has been formed to secure the accused persons, police said.