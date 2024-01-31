Armed gang attempts to murder hardware shop owner in Madurai

January 31, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - MADURAI

An armed gang attempted to murder, P. Vasantharaj, owner of a hardware shop and damaged properties in the godown here. In the attack, an employee, Vignesh, sustained cut injuries on his hands and shoulder.

The police said that P. Vasantharaj, who was selling plywood and glass panes, had been engaging R. Senthilkumar (30) of West Masti Street and K. Srinivasan (28) of North Perumal Maistry Street for door delivery.

However, Vasantharaj had recently told both of them that they need not work at his shop, and that he would engage someone else. Angered over this, the duo along with six others had barged into the godown on Monday night and abused Vasantharaj. They damaged the plywood and glasses.

When two of them tried to attack the owner with a sword and knife, Vignesh tried to prevent them and sustained the injuries. The gang robbed ₹60,000 from the office and damaged Vasantharaj’s car, police said.

Thideer Nagar police have arrested seven of the accused after booking the eight accused for rioting, robbery, attempt to murder, using abusive language and criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.