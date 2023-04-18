Armed gang attacks two murder case accused at Virudhunagar hospital

April 18, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Two murder case accused from Dindigul, K. Yuvaraj and I. Vignesh, were attacked with lethal weapons by armed men inside Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

While Yuvaraj sustained a head injury, Vignesh suffered injuries on his leg. Police said the two had been admitted to the hospital after being administered treatment for some injuries at Virudhunagar District Jail.

At around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, unidentified men barged into their ward and attacked them with lethal weapons. The police personnel, who were on guard duty, tried to overpower them. The assailants, however, escaped from the scene.

The police suspect that it was a revenge attack on them for the murder. Virudhunagar East police are investigating.