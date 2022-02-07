Armed gang attacks SSI in Dindigul district

PALANI

A special sub-inspector Santhanakrishnan, attached to the Palani Adivaram Police Station, and his friend Anandan were attacked by an armed gang late on Sunday night.

Police said that when the policeman and his friend were talking on the Dharapuram Road near Pudu Nagar Road Railway Gate at around 11 p.m., the gang arrived in a vehicle and started targeting Anandan with weapons. When Santhanakrishnan tried to prevent, he too was attacked.

As both of them suffered bleeding injuries, the policeman managed to inform his senior colleagues and rushed to hospital.

Police officers said that as Santhanakrishnan and his friend were unable to speak due to the injuries, the motive behind the crime was not yet known.