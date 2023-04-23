Armed gang attack TASMAC salesmen; loots ₹5.37 lakh cash

April 23, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

A four-member armed gang, covering their faces with masks, attacked a TASMAC outlet at Pallimadam village near Tiruchuli Taluk in Virudhunagar district and escaped with ₹5.37 lakh cash, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the liquor shop had reportedly sold huge volumes in the last two days following the weekend and a local festival in the village on Saturday.

Even as the salesmen identified as Boominathan (49), Narayanasami (48), Muthukaruppan (45) and three others were in the process of closing the outlet and verifying the cash and stocks, four men entered. They demanded the salesmen to give the cash. When Boominathan resisted, he was attacked with a knife. When others attempted to down the shutters, the armed gang assaulted them with beer bottles, investigations revealed.

The injured including Boominathan, Narayanasami and Muthukaruppan were admitted to the Government Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Perumal visited and special teams were formed to nab the robbers. CCTV camera footages were being screened. An officer said that since the robbers had covered their faces with masks, the identities are yet to be established.

Following a complaint from Boominathan, a case was registered .

About three months ago, in a similar fashion, a TASMAC outlet in Tiruchuli was targeted in which the night watchman was attacked. The robbers escaped with the mobile phone.